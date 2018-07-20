FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 3:32 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-U.S. SEC fines Deutsche nearly $75 mln for mishandling ADRs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in headline and first paragraph to “nearly $75 million”)

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that it fined two Deutsche Bank subsidiaries in the U.S. nearly $75 mln for mishandling American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

Deutsche Bank did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings but agreed to return its “ill-gotten gains” and comply with the SEC’s fine, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
