CORRECTED-U.S. SEC fines Deutsche nearly $75 mln for mishandling ADRs

(Corrects figure in headline and first paragraph to “nearly $75 million”)

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that it fined two Deutsche Bank subsidiaries in the U.S. nearly $75 mln for mishandling American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

Deutsche Bank did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings but agreed to return its “ill-gotten gains” and comply with the SEC’s fine, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)