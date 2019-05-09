U.S. arrests ex-analyst, alleges leaks of classified information

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have arrested and charged a former intelligence analyst over allegations that he illegally obtained and disclosed classified national defense information, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

The analyst, Daniel Everette Hale, 31, of Nashville, Tennessee, had worked at the National Security Agency and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and had been communicating with a reporter, the department said. Classified documents were published by the reporter’s news outlet, it alleged, without naming the publication. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Bill Trott)