U.S. gov't orders removal of Kaspersky IT products, cites Russia

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday directed U.S. government departments and agencies to identify and make plans to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their information systems.

“The Department is concerned about the ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence and other government agencies, and requirements under Russian law that allow Russian intelligence agencies to request or compel assistance from Kaspersky and to intercept communications transiting Russian networks,” the department said in a statement.

Kaspersky has repeatedly denied that it has ties to any government and said it would not help any government with cyber espionage. It said there is no evidence for accusations by U.S. officials and lawmakers that its antivirus software may be used to provide espionage services to the Kremlin. (Reporting by Dustin Volz and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio)