Court says U.S. is entitled to ex-contractor Snowden's book earnings -DOJ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The United States is entitled to more than $5.2 million from former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden’s book royalities, a federal court ruled this week, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a statement, the department said the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday also ruled in favor of setting up a trust for the government for any future earnings from Snowden’s book, which had been the subject of a federal lawsuit. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

