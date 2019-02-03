Energy
February 3, 2019 / 2:00 PM / a minute ago

Trump wants U.S. military in Iraq to 'watch Iran' -CBS interview

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said it was important to keep a U.S. military base in Iraq so that Washington can keep a close eye on Iran, according to a CBS interview to be broadcast on Sunday.

“One of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem,” he said in excerpts from a CBS “Face the Nation” interview. “I want to be able to watch Iran.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

