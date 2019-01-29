China most active in cyber espionage against U.S. -Coats

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia and China pose the biggest espionage and cyber attack threats to the United States and are more aligned than they have been in decades, the director of national intelligence told U.S. senators in testimony on worldwide threats on Tuesday.

“As China and Russia seek to expand their global influence, they are eroding once well-established security norms and increasing the risk of regional conflicts, particularly in the Middle East and East Asia,” Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in prepared testimony. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu;)