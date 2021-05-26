Beijing says it rejects pending U.S. legislation to counter China

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday it rejected a pending U.S. bill to counter China, and that Beijing would safeguard its own interests.

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation last week to approve $52 billion to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years to better compete with China.