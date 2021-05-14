EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators expected to announce $52 bln chips funding deal -- sources

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is expected to unveil a $52 billion proposal on Friday that would significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years, sources briefed on the matter said.

Senators Mark Kelly, John Cornyn, Mark Warner and Tom Cotton have been negotiating a compromise measure to address the issue in the face of rising Chinese semiconductor production and shortages impacting automakers and other U.S. industries. The chips funding is expected to be included in a bill the Senate will take up next week on funding basic U.S. and advanced technology research. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Michael Martina)