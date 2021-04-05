Intel CEO to attend Biden meeting on chip supply chain

FILE PHOTO: VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger poses in an undated photo. Courtesy VMware/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will virtually attend a meeting being put together by President Joe Biden’s administration for April 12 to discuss the semiconductor supply chain issues disrupting U.S. automotive factories, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters previously reported the meeting will include Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and a top economic aide, Brian Deese, as well as chipmakers and automakers.

Gelsinger last month said Intel will spend $20 billion to build two new chip factories in Arizona.