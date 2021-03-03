Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Electrical Components & Equipment

Samsung considering four sites in U.S. for $17 bln chip plant -documents

By Joyce Lee

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering two sites in Arizona and another site in New York in addition to Austin, Texas, for a new $17 billion chip plant, according to documents filed with Texas state officials.

The tech giant also said in the documents dated Feb. 26 that it is seeking combined tax abatements of $1.48 billion over 20 years from Travis County and the city of Austin, up from the $805.5 million mentioned in a previous document.

A Samsung spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday it is considering a number of possibilities in terms of expansion but declined to elaborate.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Sam Holmes

