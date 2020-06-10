Company News
June 10, 2020 / 8:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. lawmakers propose $22.8 bln in aid to semiconductor industry

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill that would provide more than $22.8 billion in aid for semiconductor manufacturers, aiming to spur the construction of chip factories in America amid a simmering strategic technology rivalry with China.

Chip factories can cost up to $15 billion to build, with much of the expense in the form of pricey tools. The proposal would create a refundable income tax credit for semiconductor equipment, $10 billion in federal funds to match state incentives to build factories, and $12 billion in research and development funding. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below