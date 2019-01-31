Sempra's Port Arthur, Texas, LNG export plant passes environmental test

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy’s Port Arthur liquefied natural gas export terminal in Texas took a step toward receiving federal approval for construction on Thursday after staff at the U.S. energy regulator issued a final environmental report.
In the report, known as an environmental impact statement, staff at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission concluded the project “would result in some adverse environmental impacts, but these impacts would be reduced to less-than-significant levels.
Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Leslie Adler