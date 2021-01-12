Democrats identifying list of Trump-led regulations to be repealed - senator

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said Tuesday that Democrats were drawing up a list of recent rules established by President Donald Trump-led regulators they hoped to quickly repeal in 2021.

Brown, who will chair the Senate Banking Committee once Democrats take control of the Senate later this month, said lawmakers hoped to use the Congressional Review Act to begin repealing some of those rules around April. He did not identify specific rules that would be targeted. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Editing by Franklin Paul)