U.S. Senate committee advances bill easing banking regulations

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee advanced legislation Tuesday that would ease financial rules for banks for the first time since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The Banking Committee advanced the legislative package by a vote of 16 to 7, where it now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

The bill would ease regulatory requirements for banks with under $250 billion in assets, among other changes to rules imposed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)