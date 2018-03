WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will consider a bank deregulation bill next week, according to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell told reporters Thursday the Senate will consider legislation authored by Senator Mike Crapo, which would ease banking regulations for small and midsize lenders, in the first major rewrite of financial rules since the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)