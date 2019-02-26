U.S. Senate committee votes 13-12 to advance Trump's pick to head Federal Housing Finance agency

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted on Tuesday to advance President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, despite Democratic opposition.

Mark Calabria, chief economist for Vice President Mike Pence, was advanced by the panel on a party-line vote of 13-12. If confirmed, he would replace acting director Joseph Otting, who currently serves as the Comptroller of the Currency.

Calabria’s nomination now advances to the full Senate, which has yet to schedule a final confirmation vote. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)