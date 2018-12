WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted 50-49 on Thursday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. consumer watchdog despite opposition from Democrats who say she is unqualified.

Kathy Kraninger will serve as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, replacing acting chief Mick Mulvaney, after Trump signs a declaration approving her five-year term. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)