CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate votes to confirm slate of three CFTC commissioners

(Corrects to say there were three, not four, CFTC nominees confirmed)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to confirm two Republicans and one Democrat to serve on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the top U.S derivatives regulator.

In a voice vote, the Senate approved the nominations of Republican Chris Giancarlo to serve as CFTC chairman, as well as Republican Brian Quintenz and Democrat Rostin “Russ” Behnam to serve as commissioners.

However, the Senate did not vote to confirm another Republican nominee, Dawn Stump.

It was not immediately clear why she was not confirmed with the other commissioners.

Giancarlo has already been serving as acting CFTC chairman since Trump took office in January. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Jonathan Oatis)