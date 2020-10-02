McConnell says Senate can move forward on Barrett, notes COVID-19 threat

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after a lunch with Republican Senators, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday said the Senate can proceed with the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, despite coronavirus concerns raised by President Donald Trump’s positive test result.

“I think we can move forward. Our biggest enemy, obviously, is ... the coronavirus, keeping everybody healthy and well and in place to do our job,” McConnell told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt.