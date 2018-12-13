Top Democratic lawmakers call for investigation into Deutsche Bank controls

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Two top U.S. Democratic senators on Thursday called for the Senate to open an investigation into Germany’s Deutsche Bank over its compliance with U.S. anti-money laundering and bank secrecy laws.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Mark Warner said in a statement that they had written to the chair of the Senate Banking Committee asking for the probe in light of investigations into the bank by European authorities that called into question its compliance controls. (Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)