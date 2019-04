WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Mark Calabria, who was confirmed by a vote of 52-44, steps into a critical role in housing finance as Washington is renewing its efforts to overhaul the current system. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Peter Cooney)