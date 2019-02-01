U.S. Senate Banking Chairman Crapo releases housing finance reform outline

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo released an outline to overhaul the nation’s housing finance system, which would see Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac privatized after years of government control.

The outline could kickstart a housing finance reform debate in Congress, although several details are yet to be determined. Crapo said some of his priorities in any housing finance overhaul is protecting taxpayers and preserving the 30-year fixed rate mortgage. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)