Financials
November 29, 2018 / 7:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate votes to advance consumer watchdog nominee

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. senators voted 50 to 49 on Thursday to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. consumer financial watchdog, despite opposition from Democrats and consumers who say she is not qualified for the role.

Kathy Kraninger is now poised to be approved as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) after a procedural vote limiting debate on her nomination. She is expected to be formally confirmed for the job next week. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

