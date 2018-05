WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to confirm former banker Jelena McWilliams to serve as chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), completing President Donald Trump’s team of key banking regulators.

Her appointment nearly 18 months into Trump’s administration will allow financial regulators to accelerate efforts to fulfill his pledge to scale back rules introduced following the 2007-2009 global financial crisis. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)