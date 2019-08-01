Company News
Nord Stream 2 project operator assessing U.S. sanctions bill

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project’s operator said on Thursday it was assessing a U.S. bill passed by a Senate panel that proposes sanctions on it, but that it was too early to comment on any possible implications.

A U.S. Senate committee passed a bill on Wednesday to slap sanctions on companies and individuals involved in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that the U.S. administration says would strengthen Moscow’s economic grip on Europe. (Reporting by Maria Grabar, Maxim Rodionov, Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Deepa Babington)

