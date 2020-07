WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that the United States would do everything it can to ensure the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline does not threaten Europe.

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure that that pipeline doesn’t threaten Europe,” Pompeo said while testifying publicly at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Franklin Paul)