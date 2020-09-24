Top democrat on US Senate commerce committee says she will not support effort to subpoena tech CEOs

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Top democrat on U.S. Senate commerce committee Maria Cantwell said on Thursday she would not support the panel’s efforts to subpoena chief executives of Twitter, Alphabet’s Google and Facebook for an Oct. 1 hearing.

“I will not participate in an attempt to use the committee’s serious subpoena power for a partisan effort 40 days before an election,” she said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the committee chaired by Republican Senator Roger Wicker said it would issue subpoenas to the tech executives if they do not agree to testify at a hearing on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Sandra Maler)