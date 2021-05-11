U.S. Senate votes to repeal 'true lender' banking rule issued under Trump

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to repeal a regulation introduced during former President Donald Trump’s administration that Democrats say allows predatory lenders to skirt state consumer protections.

Lawmakers voted 52 to 47 to repeal the “true lender” rule, marking the first time Democrats have rolled back a Trump-era financial rule using the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that gives Congress the ability to rescind recently enacted regulations. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)