September 24, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Student loan servicers ask court to block D.C. licensing law

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A trade group for student loan servicers nationwide has asked a federal court in Washington, D.C. to halt enforcement of a local law requiring that their members get a license from the district in order to operate there, saying the act is preempted by federal law.

In a motion on Friday for a judgment in its favor, the Student Loan Servicing Alliance (SLSA) said its members, who service 95 percent of federal student loans across the country, are asking the court for a decision before the district begins enforcing major provisions of the law in November.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OMwGLv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
