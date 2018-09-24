Student loan servicers ask court to block D.C. licensing law

A trade group for student loan servicers nationwide has asked a federal court in Washington, D.C. to halt enforcement of a local law requiring that their members get a license from the district in order to operate there, saying the act is preempted by federal law.

In a motion on Friday for a judgment in its favor, the Student Loan Servicing Alliance (SLSA) said its members, who service 95 percent of federal student loans across the country, are asking the court for a decision before the district begins enforcing major provisions of the law in November.

