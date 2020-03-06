U.S. bans Beijing Shiji from owning Maryland-based StayNTouch

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday ordered Beijing Shiji Information Technology to divest entirely from mobile hotel property firm StayNTouch, with President Donald Trump saying in an order that its acquisition of the Maryland-based company may threaten national security.

The order said that through the acquisition of the software system that Shiji could take actions that “threaten to impair the national security of the United States.” StayNTouch, founded in 2013, calls itself a “Shiji Group Brand,” and on its website says it was acquired by Shiji Group in 2018. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)