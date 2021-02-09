Several people wounded in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

(Reuters) - Several people were wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a health clinic about 35 miles (55 km) northwest of Minneapolis, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Local media, citing police radio traffic, said at least five people were wounded.

The shooting took place at about 11:00 a.m. CST (1700 GMT) at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. About a half hour later, a bomb exploded inside the clinic, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported, citing an emergency dispatch audio.

A male suspect was taken into custody, the paper reported.

Further details on those hurt and damage to the clinic were not available. Calls to the Buffalo Police Department and Allina Health were not immediately returned.

State police officials and investigators were on their way to the clinic, said Bruce Gordon, a spokesmen for the state’s Department of Public Safety.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ field office in St. Paul said it was sending agents to the clinic in response to reports of a shooting, but that it had no further information to share.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also sending bomb technicians, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing a spokesman.