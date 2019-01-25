Staffing forces halt to arriving flights at New York airport, new delays

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Authority halted arriving flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Friday morning as the government dealt with staffing shortages at two air traffic control facilities in New York and Florida.
The FAA said staffing shortages were delaying flights at Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International airport. The FAA issued a notice that it was halting flights into LaGuardia due to staffing issues.
