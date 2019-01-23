No. 3 U.S. House Democrat floats possible $5.7 bln in border funding

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The No. 3 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday raised the possibility of approving $5.7 billion in funding to secure the U.S. border though various means but not by building a wall.

Referring to President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn told reporters, “We see ourselves fulfilling that request” with a “smart wall” that includes drones, x-rays, sensors and more border patrol agents. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Writing by Susan Heavey)