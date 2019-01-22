U.S. courts have funds to operate through Jan. 31 -official statement

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. federal courts they can operate through Jan. 31 despite a partial government shutdown, but warned they will not have funds to operate as normal beyond Feb. 1, officials said on Tuesday.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts in a statement revised its estimate as to when it will exhaust available funds from Jan. 25-31 after using a “strategy of deferring non-critical operating costs and utilizing court filing fees and other available balances.” But after Feb. 1, the courts could still conduct limited “mission critical work,” it added. (Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse)