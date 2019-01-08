Trump unlikely to declare emergency at southern border -report

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to declare a national emergency at southern border with Mexico during his speech on Tuesday night, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person who reviewed drafts of the speech.

The nationally televised address did not include any declaration, according to the person, who was not identified. The speech will try to explain why the Republican president considers the situation at the border as a crisis, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)