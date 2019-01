WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday it will reopen all Farm Service Agency offices on Jan. 24 to offer services to farmers and ranchers during the partial government shutdown.

In addition, the deadline for farmers to apply for relief against tariffs has been extended to Feb. 14 from Jan. 15, the USDA said in a statement. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)