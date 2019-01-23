White House adviser plays down U.S. credit risk over shutdown

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Wednesday said he did not see any risk of a credit downgrade for the United States amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, saying the country’s overall economy remained strong.

While the shutdown adds uncertainty to the economic picture, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers told CNN in an interview that the Trump administration still predicts 3 percent growth and that it saw the chances of a recession in 2020 at very close to zero. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)