U.S. House advances border security funds toward final passage

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved the rules for debating a bill to avert another partial federal government shutdown by funding several agencies but denying President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The procedural vote cleared the way for final passage of the legislation that the White House said Trump will sign into law by Friday’s deadline, when existing funds expire for the Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)