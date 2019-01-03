Republican McConnell: Senate will not consider House Democratic bills to end shutdown

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate will not consider bills Democrats plan to vote on in the House on Thursday that would end the government shutdown but not include President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion for a border wall.

“The Senate will not waste its time considering a Democratic bill which cannot pass this chamber and which the president will not sign,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)