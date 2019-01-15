Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers at the White House -spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Republican lawmakers at the White House later on Tuesday to discuss border security amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“The president offered both Democrats and Republicans the chance to meet for lunch at the White House. Unfortunately, no Democrats will attend,” Sanders said. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)