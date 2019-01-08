Trump to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday amid shutdown fight -reports

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported, amid a government shutdown that has lasted 18 days.

Trump will attend a Senate Republican lunch meeting, according to the reports on Tuesday, which cite multiple people familiar with the decision. The federal government has been partially shut since Dec. 22 over Trump’s demand that spending legislation to keep government running include funding for a border wall. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)