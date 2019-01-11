House Speaker Pelosi says Trump needs to make next move to end shutdown

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that President Donald Trump needs to make the next move to end a 21-day-old partial government shutdown.

“When the president acts, we will respond to whatever he does,” Pelosi told reporters at a ceremonial event following congressional passage of legislation guaranteeing that federal employees will receive back pay once government agencies reopen.

Trump and Democrats in Congress are at an impasse over the Republican president’s demand that legislation to reopen the government include $5.7 billion for a wall on the border with Mexico. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Eric Beech; editing by Jonathan Oatis)