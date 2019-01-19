Bonds News
January 19, 2019 / 8:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi rejects Trump plan to reopen government

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday said an upcoming proposal by President Donald Trump to provide temporary protections for some undocumented immigrants in return for building a wall on the southwestern border with Mexico was “unacceptable.”

Trump’s plan also does not “represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives” and is unlikely to pass either the House or Senate, Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement. Trump’s plan is part of an attempt to win a deal with Congress that would reopen several partially shuttered federal agencies.

Reporting by Richard CowanEditing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below