U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says cannot resolve border issue till govt reopens

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday lawmakers cannot resolve the issue of border security until the government is reopened, telling reporters that a meeting with President Donald Trump about the standoff over funding for his long-promised border wall and the federal shutdown was contentious.

“We just completed a lengthy and sometimes contentious conversation with the president. We agreed that we would continue our conversations. But we recognize on the Democratic side that we really cannot resolve this until we open up government and we made that very clear to the president,” Pelosi told reporters at the White House after meeting with Trump.