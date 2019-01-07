Bonds News
Trump has not made decision on declaring emergency over border wall -Pence

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has not made a decision on whether to declare a national emergency over his demand for border wall funding and the White House counsel’s office is looking at the legality of such a declaration, Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.

“The Democrats need to start negotiating,” Pence told reporters in a briefing, adding that the Republican president had invited Democrats to return to the White House to respond to the administration’s proposal on how to end a partial government shutdown now in its third week. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

