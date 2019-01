WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. banks and credit unions should make credit available to federal workers amid the ongoing government shutdown, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday as employees were poised to miss their second paycheck amid the standoff.

Federal employees may have to pay some interest, he added, but financial institutions should offer them loans. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)