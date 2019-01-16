Pelosi asks Trump to reschedule annual speech amid shutdown

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked President Donald Trump on Wednesday to reschedule his annual State of the Union speech before Congress because of partial U.S. government shutdown.

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th,” the top House Democrat wrote in a letter to the Republican president, according to a statement. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)