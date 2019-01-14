Trump rejects senator's proposal for temporary government reopening

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he rejected a proposal from a Republican ally in the Senate that he reopen the government for a temporary period to allow for negotiations to resume to end a funding standoff.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday he urged Trump to agree to a three-week reopening of the government, which has been partially shut since Dec. 22. Democrats have refused further negotiations until the government is reopen. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)