Bonds News
January 14, 2019 / 2:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump rejects senator's proposal for temporary government reopening

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he rejected a proposal from a Republican ally in the Senate that he reopen the government for a temporary period to allow for negotiations to resume to end a funding standoff.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday he urged Trump to agree to a three-week reopening of the government, which has been partially shut since Dec. 22. Democrats have refused further negotiations until the government is reopen. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below