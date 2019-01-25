Bonds News
January 25, 2019 / 7:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump announces deal to reopen federal government through Feb. 15

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said a deal had been reached on legislation that would reopen the U.S. government through Feb. 15.

“I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said at the White House.

Trump said in the meantime a bipartisan committee of lawmakers would meet to discuss the nation’s border security needs. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland, Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Tim Ahmann)

